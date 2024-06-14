Friday NASCAR schedule at Iowa Speedway

NASCAR Cup cars hit the track for the first time at Iowa Speedway on Friday.
The Cup Series has a 50-minute practice session ahead of Sunday’s inaugural race at the 7/8-mile track in Newton, Iowa, on USA Network.
The Xfinity Series also has a 50-minute practice session Friday. Both Xfinity and Cup practices air on USA Network.
Iowa Speedway
Weather
Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 85 degrees and no chance of rain for Xfinity and Cup practice.
Friday schedule
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 9 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
- 1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
- 1:30 - 9 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 3 - 3:45 p.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)
- 4 - 4:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (No TV)
- 4:35 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
- 5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 8 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 131.25 miles; FS1, MRN)