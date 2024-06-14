 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers v Edmonton Oilers - Game Three
Barkov, Bobrovsky and the Panthers beat the Oilers 4-3 to move within win of Stanley Cup title
Meijer LPGA Classic
Nelly Korda stumbles to 76 while Alison Lee leads Meijer LPGA Classic
U.S. Open - Round One
Rory McIlroy looks (and sounds) more like Scottie Scheffler than Scheffler in Round 1 of U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brysondiscussion_240613.jpg
DeChambeau ‘box office’ viewing again in USO Rd. 1
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_240613.jpg
Wagner tries Cantlay, Fitzpatrick shots on hole 11
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240613.jpg
Rory shows shotmaking ability in U.S. Open Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers v Edmonton Oilers - Game Three
Barkov, Bobrovsky and the Panthers beat the Oilers 4-3 to move within win of Stanley Cup title
Meijer LPGA Classic
Nelly Korda stumbles to 76 while Alison Lee leads Meijer LPGA Classic
U.S. Open - Round One
Rory McIlroy looks (and sounds) more like Scottie Scheffler than Scheffler in Round 1 of U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brysondiscussion_240613.jpg
DeChambeau ‘box office’ viewing again in USO Rd. 1
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_240613.jpg
Wagner tries Cantlay, Fitzpatrick shots on hole 11
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240613.jpg
Rory shows shotmaking ability in U.S. Open Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Friday NASCAR schedule at Iowa Speedway

  
Published June 14, 2024 05:00 AM

NASCAR Cup cars hit the track for the first time at Iowa Speedway on Friday.

The Cup Series has a 50-minute practice session ahead of Sunday’s inaugural race at the 7/8-mile track in Newton, Iowa, on USA Network.

The Xfinity Series also has a 50-minute practice session Friday. Both Xfinity and Cup practices air on USA Network.

Iowa Speedway

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 85 degrees and no chance of rain for Xfinity and Cup practice.

Friday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 1:30 - 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 - 3:45 p.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)
  • 4 - 4:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (No TV)
  • 4:35 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
  • 5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 131.25 miles; FS1, MRN)