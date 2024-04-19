Friday NASCAR Xfinity schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway for a weekend of racing on the high banks.

The schedule starts Friday as Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series teams both head onto the 2.66-mile track.

Xfinity teams will qualify for Saturday’s race. ARCA Menards Series teams will practice ahead of Saturday’s race. ARCA teams will not take part in qualifying. Cup teams will be on site as cars go through inspection.

Dr. Diandra: Ranking NASCAR’s all-time best superspeedway racers Even casual fans can probably guess the No. 1 superspeedway driver, but a few other names might be surprises.

There will not be practice sessions for Xfinity or Cup teams this weekend. Drivers will qualify and then race as part of NASCAR’s superspeedway format.

Talladega Superspeedway Friday schedule

Weather

WeatherUnderground: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms. A high of 80 degrees and a 42% chance of rain at the start of Xfinity qualifying.

Friday, April 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series

10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

