Friday NASCAR Xfinity schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Friday 5: Playoff drive carries over to this year for reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney
SX 2023 Rd 15 Nashville Nissan Stadium.JPG
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 14 in Nashville: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Corales Puntacana Championship - Round One
Former RBC Heritage champ Wesley Bryan leads at Puntacana

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenydraft_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets face huge decisions in NFL draft
nbc_roto_btejets_240418.jpg
Can Jets capitalize on AFC East uncertainty?
nbc_roto_btenbaplayoffs_240418.jpg
Knicks are a good bet in series vs. 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Friday 5: Playoff drive carries over to this year for reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney
SX 2023 Rd 15 Nashville Nissan Stadium.JPG
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 14 in Nashville: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Corales Puntacana Championship - Round One
Former RBC Heritage champ Wesley Bryan leads at Puntacana

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenydraft_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets face huge decisions in NFL draft
nbc_roto_btejets_240418.jpg
Can Jets capitalize on AFC East uncertainty?
nbc_roto_btenbaplayoffs_240418.jpg
Knicks are a good bet in series vs. 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Friday NASCAR Xfinity schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

  
Published April 19, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway for a weekend of racing on the high banks.

The schedule starts Friday as Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series teams both head onto the 2.66-mile track.

Xfinity teams will qualify for Saturday’s race. ARCA Menards Series teams will practice ahead of Saturday’s race. ARCA teams will not take part in qualifying. Cup teams will be on site as cars go through inspection.

Dale Earnhardt
Dr. Diandra: Ranking NASCAR’s all-time best superspeedway racers
Even casual fans can probably guess the No. 1 superspeedway driver, but a few other names might be surprises.

There will not be practice sessions for Xfinity or Cup teams this weekend. Drivers will qualify and then race as part of NASCAR’s superspeedway format.

Talladega Superspeedway Friday schedule

Weather

WeatherUnderground: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms. A high of 80 degrees and a 42% chance of rain at the start of Xfinity qualifying.

Friday, April 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4 - 5 p.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)
  • 5:30 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)