 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_powerrankings_250903.jpg
What NFL games are on today: TV/Live stream info for Cowboys vs Eagles 2025 NFL Season Kickoff
MLB: Athletics at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Ryan Walker thriving again in Giants’ ninth-inning role
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky
Angel Reese records 23rd double-double this season and the Sky top the Sun 88-64 to snap 4-game skid

Top Clips

nbc_title24_whip01pic_250903.jpg
Carmichael’s epic whip in ’01 happened by accident
nbc_title24_emigsleep_250903.jpg
Who did McGrath lose sleep over?
nbc_title24_deegan450_250903.JPG
McGrath: Deegan won’t take long to succeed in 450

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_powerrankings_250903.jpg
What NFL games are on today: TV/Live stream info for Cowboys vs Eagles 2025 NFL Season Kickoff
MLB: Athletics at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Ryan Walker thriving again in Giants’ ninth-inning role
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky
Angel Reese records 23rd double-double this season and the Sky top the Sun 88-64 to snap 4-game skid

Top Clips

nbc_title24_whip01pic_250903.jpg
Carmichael’s epic whip in ’01 happened by accident
nbc_title24_emigsleep_250903.jpg
Who did McGrath lose sleep over?
nbc_title24_deegan450_250903.JPG
McGrath: Deegan won’t take long to succeed in 450

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gateway weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity

  
Published September 4, 2025 06:00 AM

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will make its NASCAR Cup Series playoff debut this weekend while also setting the 12-driver field for the Xfinity playoffs.

The Xfinity Series will practice Friday afternoon, followed by qualifying Saturday afternoon for a 160-lap race that will end the 2025 regular season under the lights at the 1.25-mile oval.

The Cup Series, which has raced in June at Gateway for the past three seasons, will practice and qualify Saturday for a 240-lap race Sunday afternoon at the track 5 miles east of St. Louis.

The three Cup winners at Gateway are Joey Logano (2022), Kyle Busch ('23) and Austin Cindric (last year).

This will be the 16th Xfinity Series race at Gateway but the first in nearly 15 years. There are no past Xfinity winners at Gateway in Saturday’s field and only three active drivers have starts at the track: Justin Allgaier (three), Jeremy Clements (three) and Matt DiBenedetto (two).

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of playoff race at WWT Raceway
Austin Cindric seeks to repeat his 2024 win at the 1.25-mile track.

WWTR at Gateway weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 5

Garage open

  • 2 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 5:05 - 5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

Saturday, Sept. 6

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 - 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (160 laps, 200 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 35, Stage 2 at Lap 70; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 7

Garage open

  • Noon - 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (240 laps, 300 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 140; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Cloudy skies with a possible stray shower or thunderstorm. A high around 70 degrees with a 24% chance of rain and winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Clouds in the morning followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. A high of 76 degrees with a 5% chance of rain and winds from the west to northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine all day. A high of 76 degrees with a 3% chance of rain and winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.