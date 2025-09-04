Gateway weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will make its NASCAR Cup Series playoff debut this weekend while also setting the 12-driver field for the Xfinity playoffs.

The Xfinity Series will practice Friday afternoon, followed by qualifying Saturday afternoon for a 160-lap race that will end the 2025 regular season under the lights at the 1.25-mile oval.

The Cup Series, which has raced in June at Gateway for the past three seasons, will practice and qualify Saturday for a 240-lap race Sunday afternoon at the track 5 miles east of St. Louis.

The three Cup winners at Gateway are Joey Logano (2022), Kyle Busch ('23) and Austin Cindric (last year).

This will be the 16th Xfinity Series race at Gateway but the first in nearly 15 years. There are no past Xfinity winners at Gateway in Saturday’s field and only three active drivers have starts at the track: Justin Allgaier (three), Jeremy Clements (three) and Matt DiBenedetto (two).

WWTR at Gateway weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 5

Garage open



2 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



5:05 - 5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

Saturday, Sept. 6

Garage open



10 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



3 - 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (160 laps, 200 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 35, Stage 2 at Lap 70; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 7

Garage open



Noon - 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



3 p.m. — Cup race (240 laps, 300 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 140; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Cloudy skies with a possible stray shower or thunderstorm. A high around 70 degrees with a 24% chance of rain and winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Clouds in the morning followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. A high of 76 degrees with a 5% chance of rain and winds from the west to northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine all day. A high of 76 degrees with a 3% chance of rain and winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

