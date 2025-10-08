Harrison Burton will not return to AM Racing in 2026

Harrison Burton and AM Racing announced Wednesday that Burton will not return to the Xfinity teams after this season.

Burton led AM Racing to the Xfinity playoffs for the first time.

Burton enters Saturday’s race at Las Vegas 12th in the points. He was among four drivers eliminated after last weekend’s cut-off race at the Charlotte Roval. Burton has two top-five and 10 top-10 finishes this season. He’s also won two stages.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Las Vegas Round of 8 playoff race Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson seek a victory at Las Vegas to earn a spot in the championship race in Phoenix.

In a statement posted to social media, Burton stated: “I want to thank AM Racing, Tim Self, and Wade Moore for the opportunity and trust at a pivotal moment in my career after I lost my Cup seat entering 2025.

“From day one, the group’s commitment and preparation helped us deliver tangible progress. So far, we have team-record top-five and top-ten results and the organization’s first trip to the Xfinity Series Playoffs. I’m proud of how we show up each week, compete at the highest level, and finish strong. I’m also grateful for the people who made this possible: our crew members, engineers, office staff, partners, and the fans who have our backs everywhere we race.

“This season reminded me why I love competing; the teamwork, the focus, and the fight. I’m super excited about the next chapter and will announce my plans at a future date.”

AM Racing noted the success this season and stated: “The organization thanks Harrison and the Burton family for their professionalism and contributions on and off the track, and wishes them continued success in Harrison’s future endeavors. AM Racing will share additional updates regarding 2026 driver and program plans at a later date.”