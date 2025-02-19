Hendrick Motorsports to field NASCAR Xfinity entry in 16 races in 2025
Hendrick Motorsports will run a car in 16 NASCAR Xfinity races this season, the team announced Wednesday.
The No. 17 car will be sponsored by HendrickCars.com and each of the organization’s four Cup drivers will pilot the vehicle. Adam Wall will be the crew chief.
Here is the team’s schedule and driver lineup:
March 1 COTA — William Byron
March 8 Phoenix — Alex Bowman
March 22 Homestead — Kyle Larson
March 29 Martinsville — Corey Day
April 5 Darlington — Chase Elliott
April 12 Bristol — Kyle Larson
May 3 Texas — Corey Day
May 24 Charlotte — William Byron
May 31 Nashville — Corey Day
July 12 Sonoma — Corey Day
Aug. 2 Iowa — Corey Day
Sept 12 Bristol — Corey Day
Oct. 4 Charlotte Roval — Corey Day
Oct. 11 Las Vegas — Corey Day
Oct. 25 Martinsville — Corey Day
Nov. 1 Phoenix — Corey Day