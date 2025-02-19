Hendrick Motorsports to field NASCAR Xfinity entry in 16 races in 2025

Hendrick Motorsports will run a car in 16 NASCAR Xfinity races this season, the team announced Wednesday.

The No. 17 car will be sponsored by HendrickCars.com and each of the organization’s four Cup drivers will pilot the vehicle. Adam Wall will be the crew chief.

Here is the team’s schedule and driver lineup:

March 1 COTA — William Byron

March 8 Phoenix — Alex Bowman

March 22 Homestead — Kyle Larson

March 29 Martinsville — Corey Day

April 5 Darlington — Chase Elliott

April 12 Bristol — Kyle Larson

May 3 Texas — Corey Day

May 24 Charlotte — William Byron

May 31 Nashville — Corey Day

July 12 Sonoma — Corey Day

Aug. 2 Iowa — Corey Day

Sept 12 Bristol — Corey Day

Oct. 4 Charlotte Roval — Corey Day

Oct. 11 Las Vegas — Corey Day

Oct. 25 Martinsville — Corey Day

Nov. 1 Phoenix — Corey Day