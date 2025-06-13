 Skip navigation
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Mexico City: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published June 13, 2025 11:21 AM

After a layoff of more than 17 years, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to a revamped Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

It’s been 6,264 days since Kyle Busch won the most recent Xfinty race at the track, marking the second-longest gap between races at a track (Rockingham Speedway, which went 7,728 days from Feb. 21, 2004 to April 19, 2025).

The road course in Mexico City has been repaved and reconfigured since the Xfinity Series’ last visit with drivers tackling a 15-turn, 2.42-mile layout. There are 39 drivers on the entry list, and they all will race because of an international provisional that added a spot for a 39th qualifier (who will be ineligible for prize money or points).

A Mexico Toyota training - Tyler Reddick.jpg
How far will NASCAR drivers go to prepare for Mexico’s high elevation?
Some exercised in an oxygen-deprived setting, as seen by Tyler Reddick on a bike at the Toyota Performance Center, and a few slept in hypoxic tents.

Hometown favorite Daniel Suarez, who won the 2016 Xfinity championship, will be driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in his first Xfinity start this season. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell (driving for Sam Hunt Racing) and Ty Gibbs (in the No. 19 of JGR) also will be moonlighting in the Xfinity race. Four of Gibbs’ 12 Xfinity Series victories have been on road courses.

Mexico City marks the series’ second road course of the season.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Mexico City

(All times Eastern)

START: The race will begin shortly after 4:30 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 8:30 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 3:40 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 65 laps (157.3 miles) on the 15-turn, 2.42-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 39 cars entered at Mexico City.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 4 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUndergound — Partly cloudy and a high of 75 degrees with winds from the east at 10 to 15 mph and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. It’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: On a different layout, Kyle Busch won the April 20, 2008 race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez