 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Iga Swiatek
No. 1 Swiatek loses to Kalinskaya in Dubai semifinals; Paolini awaits in final
Greg Sankey
SEC’s Greg Sankey visits, talks with trustees, leaders at South Carolina on changing sports landscape
Day 2 - BMW IBSF Bobsleigh And Skeleton World Championship 2023
Hallie Clarke becomes youngest world champion in skeleton after switch from USA

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btewesttop4_240222.jpg
Betting market for Western Conference contenders
nbc_roto_btemip_240222.jpg
Evaluating NBA Most Improved Player market
nbc_roto_bteecchamp_240222.jpg
Can anyone take down the Celtics in the East?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Iga Swiatek
No. 1 Swiatek loses to Kalinskaya in Dubai semifinals; Paolini awaits in final
Greg Sankey
SEC’s Greg Sankey visits, talks with trustees, leaders at South Carolina on changing sports landscape
Day 2 - BMW IBSF Bobsleigh And Skeleton World Championship 2023
Hallie Clarke becomes youngest world champion in skeleton after switch from USA

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btewesttop4_240222.jpg
Betting market for Western Conference contenders
nbc_roto_btemip_240222.jpg
Evaluating NBA Most Improved Player market
nbc_roto_bteecchamp_240222.jpg
Can anyone take down the Celtics in the East?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Saturday’s Atlanta Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

  
Published February 23, 2024 01:00 PM

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the season.

Austin Hill is coming off his win at Daytona — the third consecutive year he’s won the season-opening race there. Sheldon Creed finished second. Parker Retzlaff was third in that race.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:08 p.m. by Jim Muse, vice president of Global Refinish, Axalta ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 2 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 4:40 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 5 p.m. by Pastor David Waldroup, GO Church in Sharpsburg, Georgia. ... The national anthem will be performed by Presley Barker at 5:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps (251.02 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 40. Stage 2 ends at Lap 80.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is Friday

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. ... Coverage begins at 4 p.m. on FS1. ... Streaming is available through the Fox Sports app. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio has the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy with a high of 56 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: John Hunter Nemechek led the final three laps to win the July race. Daniel Hemric was second. Cole Custer placed third. Last March, Austin Hill led a race-high 103 laps on the way to the win. Hemric was second. Ryan Truex placed third.