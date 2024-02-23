How to watch Saturday’s Atlanta Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the season.

Austin Hill is coming off his win at Daytona — the third consecutive year he’s won the season-opening race there. Sheldon Creed finished second. Parker Retzlaff was third in that race.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:08 p.m. by Jim Muse, vice president of Global Refinish, Axalta ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 2 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 4:40 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 5 p.m. by Pastor David Waldroup, GO Church in Sharpsburg, Georgia. ... The national anthem will be performed by Presley Barker at 5:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps (251.02 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 40. Stage 2 ends at Lap 80.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is Friday

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. ... Coverage begins at 4 p.m. on FS1. ... Streaming is available through the Fox Sports app. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio has the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy with a high of 56 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: John Hunter Nemechek led the final three laps to win the July race. Daniel Hemric was second. Cole Custer placed third. Last March, Austin Hill led a race-high 103 laps on the way to the win. Hemric was second. Ryan Truex placed third.

