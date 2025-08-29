How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Portland: Start time, TV info and weather

With the 12-driver playoff field nearing completion, the Xfinity Series will race at Portland International Raceway for possibly the final time.

The road course in Portland, Oregon, has played host to NASCAR for the past three years but won’t be on the 2026 schedule (which was announced last week). The 75-lap race has been moved to late summer after being held in early June since 2022.

Because they will be in the Cup Series at Darlington Raceway, none of the past three Portland winners — AJ Allmendinger, Cole Custer and Shane van Gisbergen — will be in the field.

With two races remaining in the regular season, eight winners have locked into the playoffs, leaving Carson Kvapil, Sheldon Creed, Taylor Gray and Harrison Burton in provisional spots on points.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Portland International Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:40 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 10 a.m. ... Qualifying will be at 4:05 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 7:05 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 7:23 p.m. by country recording artist Jessie Leigh. ... The command to start engines is scheduled to be given at 7:30 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 75 laps (147.75 miles) on the 12-turn, 1.967-mile road course in Portland, Oregon.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

PURSE: $1,651,939

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 37 cars entered at Portland International Raceway.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 7 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees, variable winds and a 6% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 79 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST YEAR: Shane van Gisbergen led the final four laps and won by 0.941 seconds over Justin Allgaier.