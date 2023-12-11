Hunt Brothers Pizza joining Joey Logano on multi-year deal

Joey Logano will have a new primary partner on the No. 22 Ford in 2024 as Hunt Brothers Pizza joins Team Penske’s lineup of sponsors.

Hunt Brothers Pizza makes the leap from the No. 4 Ford to the No. 22 as part of a multi-year deal following Kevin Harvick’s retirement. The company will serve as a primary partner for Logano during select races starting in 2024.

Hunt Brothers Pizza will also serve as an associate partner for Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Ford during the 2024 season.

“With their long history of commitment towards winning in NASCAR, we welcome Hunt Brothers Pizza to our team,” said Team Penske President Tim Cindric in a statement. “As they continue to utilize motorsports to promote their brand, we are really excited to have them on board as we work with them to carry that tradition forward.”

The 2024 season marks Hunt Brothers Pizza’s 17th season in NASCAR. The company has supported several drivers including Harvick, Ryan Preece, Ken Schrader, Johnny Sauter, Scott Riggs, Elliott Sadler, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Dillon, Christopher Bell and Harrison Burton.

Multiple drivers have won races with the Hunt Brothers Pizza colors. Preece went back-to-back in the Nashville Truck Series race in 2021 and ’22. Sadler won the Xfinity race at Chicago in 2012.

Harvick won the 2018 Atlanta Xfinity race. He also won Truck races at Bristol and Texas in 2011.

“We’re excited and honored to bring Hunt Brothers Pizza on board next season,” Logano said in a statement. “Their commitment to excellence both on the track and in the marketplace — in addition to their longstanding support of motorsports — makes Hunt Brothers Pizza a perfect fit at Team Penske.

“I look forward to racing the No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang in 2024 and we hope to see those popular red and green colors in Victory Lane next season.”