Iowa Xfinity results: Sam Mayer collects first victory of season

NEWTON, Iowa — Sam Mayer led the final 28 laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway and claim his first victory of the season.

The win is Mayer’s eighth career in the Xfinity Series. He snapped a 25-race winless streak.

Mayer gave Haas Factory Team its first series win. The organization was formed in the offseason after the demise of Stewart-Haas Racing. This also was Ford’s first Xfinity victory of the year.

“Super proud of everyone at Haas Factory,” said Mayer, who confirmed he is signed with the team through next season. “We’ve put so much work in this year to chase checkered flags and we’ve been so close so many times this season and to finally get it feels really good. It’s kind of like a weight off your shoulders type of thing, but it’s also just pure celebration. Just really excited to share this with everyone at the shop.”

Jesse Love scored his second runner-up finish in the last three races. Ross Chastain won a stage and placed third. Connor Zilisch finished fourth after winning the opening stage and overcoming an extra pit stop to tighten a wheel. Zilisch had won the past three series races.

Harrison Burton completed the top five, earning his second top-five result of the season. Burton moved above the cutline and holds the final playoff spot with four races left in the regular season.

Zilisch and Justin Allgaier are tied for the points lead. Mayer is 16 points behind them.

Stage 1 winner: Connor Zilisch

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain

Next: The series races at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 9 at Watkins Glen International on the CW Network.