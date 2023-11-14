Jarrett Companies joins Justin Allgaier for 2024 Xfinity season

Justin Allgaier will have a new partner during the 2024 Xfinity Series season as Jarrett Companies moves its support to the No. 7 JR Motorsports team.

Jarrett will celebrate its 25th anniversary next season as it continues its partnership with JR Motorsports. Jarrett will have primary sponsorship of Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet for six races. The company will be an associate partner for the rest of the season.

New season, new number, new scheme.



Same ole reliable @Go_Jarrett. pic.twitter.com/3YkFOI7teJ — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) November 14, 2023

“We are thrilled to partner with JR Motorsports again this year,” said Mike Jarrett, founder, president and CEO of Jarrett.

“Justin Allgaier and the No. 7 team embody integrity, teamwork and consistency, which are among Jarrett’s core values. We look forward to an exciting season and watching Justin capture the checkered flag!”

Jarrett Companies spent the past two seasons with Josh Berry and the No. 8 team. Berry finished second at Dover this season with Jarrett as his primary partner.

Berry will move up to the Cup Series in 2024 as he takes over the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Allgaier will return to Xfinity after a four-win season and a second-place finish in the championship standings.

Allgaier will lead a JR Motorsports lineup that includes Sam Mayer in the No. 1, Sammy Smith in the No. 8 and Brandon Jones in the No. 9.