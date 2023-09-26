Sammy Smith joining JR Motorsports on multi-year deal

JR Motorsports has finalized its lineup for the 2024 Xfinity Series season after signing Sammy Smith to a multi-year deal.

The 19-year-old will take over the No. 8 Chevrolet starting in 2024 as Josh Berry moves up to the NASCAR Cup Series and Stewart-Haas Racing. Smith will bring partners Pilot Flying J, TMC Transportation and Allstate Peterbilt Group.

Smith is in his first full-time season with Joe Gibbs Racing. He has 12 top-10 finishes, five top fives and one win through the first 28 races of the season. He sits 18 points above the cutline with one race remaining in the Round of 12.

Smith made his debut with JGR last season. He made nine starts and scored three top-10 finishes and one top five. A third-place finish behind Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger at Watkins Glen was his best finish of the year.

“Sammy is a great fit for our program and will mesh well with our other drivers,” said team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. “He’s a young, talented racer who’s willing to learn and carries himself with a lot of professionalism. He has a bright future ahead. I’m excited for our team to help him continue his journey.”

The 2024 JR Motorsports lineup will consist of Sam Mayer in the No. 1, Justin Allgaier in the No. 7, Smith in the No. 8 and Brandon Jones in the No. 9.

