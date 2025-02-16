Jesse Love wins Daytona Xfinity race for second career series victory

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jesse Love became the second youngest driver to win at Daytona in the NASCAR Xfinity Series when he took the checkered flag in overtime Saturday night.

The 20-year-old Love scored his second career win when he crossed the line before a multi-car crash brought out the caution to end the race.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Love said on the CW Network broadcast. “It’s Daytona. I always cry here when they do the National Anthem. I’m star struck.”

William Byron is the youngest Xfinity winner at Daytona on the oval. He was 19 years old when he won in July 2017.

Sam Mayer finished second and was followed by Sheldon Creed, Carson Kvapil, who was making his first start at Daytona, and Taylor Gray.

Harrison finished sixth in his first series start since 2021. Jordan Anderson placed seventh. Dean Thompson earned his first career Xfinity top-10 finish by placing eighth. Jeremy Clements was ninth and won a bonus point for having the Xfinity fastest lap of the race. Patrick Emerling was 10th for his best career series finish.

Love led 30 of the 126 laps run. He led the final 18 laps.

Love’s Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill won the first two stages and led 56 laps before he exited due to a mechanical failure.

The race was slowed by eight cautions for 39 laps.

Stage 1 winner: Austin Hill

Stage 2 winner: Austin Hill

Next: The series races at 5 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 22 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on the CW Network.