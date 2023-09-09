Kansas Truck results: Christian Eckes wins as two drivers eliminated from playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Christian Eckes led the final two laps to score his third victory of the season Friday night in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

The race cut the playoff field from 10 to eight competitors. Three-time series champion Matt Crafton and Matt DiBenedetto were both eliminated.

Ben Rhodes earned the final transfer spot to the Round of 8, holding off DiBenedetto by five points. Rhodes survived despite right rear issues that slowed his truck. He finished 25th, two laps behind the leaders but it was still good enough to advance.

Taylor Gray finished second. DiBenedetto tied his season-best finish of third.

DiBenedetto announced last week that he would not return to Rackey W.A.R. after this season. He’s looking for a ride for next season.

Corey Heim finished fourth. Zane Smith completed the top five Friday night.

Those who advance to the Round of 8 are: Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar, Nick Sanchez, Eckes, Heim and Rhodes.

The Round of 8 begins Thursday at Bristol. The Round of 8 features races at Bristol, Talladega (Sept. 30) and Homestead (Oct. 21).

