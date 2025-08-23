Kaulig Racing to field five Ram entries in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kaulig Racing will be the anchor partner with Ram in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series next season, the team announced Saturday.

Matt Kaulig, team owner for Kaulig Racing, said that the team will field five entries in the Truck Series. No drivers were announced for those rides Saturday.

Kaulig Racing will be the only team to field Ram entries. The Truck teams will be based out of Kaulig Racing’s race shop in Welcome, North Carolina.

Ram will make its return to the Truck Series next season. The manufacturer last raced in the Truck Series in 2012.

“We needed a partner that truly aligns with the Ram brand and embraces our unconventional approach to NASCAR,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram CEO, in a statement. “With Kaulig Racing, we found the perfect synergy to drive our ’Last Tenth’ culture forward.”

Kaulig Racing will continue to field Chevrolets in the Xfinity and Cup Series while fielding Rams in the Truck Series. Kaulig has two full-time entries in Cup and three full-time entries in the Xfinity Series.