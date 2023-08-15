Ken Schrader wins NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Ohsweken

Ken Schrader has celebrated another win after capturing the NASCAR Pinty’s Series Freshstone Dirt Classic at Ohsweken Speedway.

The Missouri native became the first non-Canadian driver to win in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series as he took the checkered flag in the No. 22 Chevrolet. He also became the oldest driver to win a NASCAR-sanctioned event.

Schrader spent the majority of the race running second behind defending Ohsweken winner Treyten Lapcevich. However, he capitalized after contact between Lapcevich and a lapped car driven by Michael Goudie.

Schrader took the lead with 25 laps remaining, and he held off the field on multiple late-race restarts. He went on to win while Kevin Lacroix finished second. D.J. Kennington finished third. Lapcevich and Marc-Antoine Camirand rounded out the top five. Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen finished sixth.

“They got into each other,” Schrader told the Pinty’s Series media team after the race. “I mean, they kind of got into each other. (Lapcevich) had us all day. We worked together on restarts. I said, ‘If he wants to start on the inside, he can get going and I’ll make sure he cleared me.’

“Then when we got the lead, I said, ‘Now, we’re racing. I’m not just riding.’ So I kinda had to go to work then.”

Schrader’s career has featured 18 wins in the ARCA Menards Series, one in ARCA East, 11 in ARCA West, one in the Truck Series, two in the Xfinity Series and four in the Cup Series. Now he has added another series win to his stat sheet while making history in the process.

Schrader will have an opportunity to defend his win on Wednesday. The NASCAR Pinty’s Series will return to Ohsweken Speedway for the Pinty’s 100. Green flag is set for 9:42 p.m. ET. FloRacing provides coverage in the United States. The TSN+ streaming service provides coverage in Canada.

