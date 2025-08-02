 Skip navigation
Kyle Busch goes to a backup car after crash in practice at Iowa

  
Published August 2, 2025 02:23 PM

NEWTON, Iowa — Kyle Busch crashed in practice shortly after posting the second-fastest lap in his group Saturday at Iowa Speedway.

Busch was uninjured after the hard impact. The team went to a backup car.

“Felt really good in (Turns) 3 and 4 there, I throttled up,” Busch said after exiting the infield care center. “Car stuck well and I’m like ‘OK, the right rear is good, let’s go,’ and drove it off into 1 with a little bit more trust factor in it and obviously it wasn’t there. Got a little bit loose, overcorrected and just smacked the fence.”

Busch will start at the rear of the field in the backup car. He enters Sunday’s race (coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network) outside a playoff spot. Four races remain in the regular season, as Busch seeks to avoid missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

Busch has finished 11th or better in three of the last four races.