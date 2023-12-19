Lucas Oil expands support of Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing

Lucas Oil Products has expanded their partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Lucas Oil, which has served as the official lubricant of Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines since 2014, will join Busch for multiple Cup Series races as he takes on his second season in the No. 8 Chevrolet. RCR did not specify the number of races or the tracks.

Lucas Oil will also serve as a primary sponsor of Busch when he competes in a Micro Sprint car. This includes the Tulsa Shootout on Dec. 26.

NEWS: Lucas Oil Products expands relationship with Richard Childress Racing, ECR Engines and Kyle Busch in 2024.



Read more: https://t.co/FloQhGjvQV pic.twitter.com/EghS62jRTc — RCR (@RCRracing) December 19, 2023

Busch achieved success early in 2023 with Lucas Oil as his primary partner. He won the second race of the Cup season at the now-inactive Auto Club Speedway. This was Busch’s first win in the No. 8 RCR Chevrolet and it set the NASCAR record for most consecutive Cup seasons with at least one win (19).

Lucas Oil returned to the No. 8 for the May race at Darlington. Busch started 12th and finished seventh after scoring 15 stage points.

“RCR and ECR have benefited greatly from having a lubricants partner with strong roots in racing,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR, in a statement.

“It was incredibly gratifying to see the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet in Victory Lane. It was a testament to all of the resources, expertise, and hard work the Lucas Oil/ECR team has committed to giving us a huge competitive advantage.”

