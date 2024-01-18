Marco Andretti competing in Truck Series, ARCA in 2024

Two-time NTT IndyCar Series winner Marco Andretti will compete in ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races this season.

Andretti will join Cook Racing Technologies for 14 ARCA races, starting with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb 17. He will drive the No. 17 Chevrolet.

Andretti, the 2022 SRX Series champion, will compete in seven Truck Series races as Cook Racing Technologies forms an alliance with Roper Racing. He will drive the No. 04 Chevrolet.

“I’m really happy with the program we’ve put in place for my racing schedule in 2024,” Andretti said. “This plan is a good mixture of races with the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series that provides maximum track time, which is what I’m after.

Andretti’s Truck schedule will begin with Circuit of the Americas (March 23). It will continue with Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park( July 19), Milwaukee (Aug. 25), Bristol (Sept. 19), Kansas (Sept. 27), Homestead (Oct. 26) and Phoenix (Nov. 8).

“It will answer a lot of my unknowns in stock cars. I also want to do it the right way and not go right to the top of their sport on my IndyCar and SRX merit as I respect the amount of talent in all of the various stock car series. I’m looking forward to having a lot of fun with Bruce (Cook) and the team. I’m confident that we can be pretty competitive right out of the gate.”

Andretti made his Truck debut last season with three starts for Spire Motorsports. He drove the No. 7 Chevrolet at Mid-Ohio, Homestead and Phoenix. His best finish was 18th at Homestead.

Andretti took part in the ARCA preseason practice at Daytona January 12-13. He posted the eighth-fastest lap across the two days at 182.371 mph and 49.350 seconds.