Monday NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire: Start time, TV and more

The push for the playoffs continues Monday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Green flag is at 12:05 p.m. ET. Coverage is on USA Network.

Three of the last four races at this track were won by a driver scoring their first win of the season and securing a playoff spot.

Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell hold the final two playoff spots. They are tied with 407 points. Suarez owns the tiebreaker on McDowell.

Bubba Wallace is three points behind. AJ Allmendinger is 13 points back. Ty Gibbs is 26 points from the cutline. Austin Cindric is 38 points from the cutline.

Details for Monday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 11:55 a.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:05 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 9 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 11:20 a.m. ... The invocation will be given at 11:47 a.m. ... The Canadian anthem will be performed at 11:48 a.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 11:49 a.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 301 laps (318.46 miles) on the 1.058-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 70. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

STARTING LINEUP: New Hampshire lineup.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 12 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 11 a.m. and also will stream at goprn.com . SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 84 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell led the final 42 laps and scored his first Cup win of the season. Chase Elliott finished second and Bubba Wallace finished third.

