NASCAR competitors racing at Chili Bowl

Cup driver Chase Briscoe will be among NASCAR competitors competing at the Chili Bowl Nationals this week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This is one of the signature midget car events of the season.

Action starts Monday night and continues to Saturday’s night main event.

Briscoe will compete in Monday night’s events. He also will compete in Monday’s invitation-only Race of Champions.

Briscoe finished fourth in Monday’s main event. He was fifth in the Race of Champions.

J.J. Yely and ARCA champion Jesse Love, who will drive in the Xfinity Series this season for Richard Childress Racing, will compete Thursday. Love also will participate in Monday’s Race of Champions. Love finished 12th in the Race of Champions.

Also competing Thursday is NBC Sports broadcaster Dillon Welch.

Josh Bilicki will compete Friday night.

More than 370 cars are entered for this event. Each night’s action airs on FloRacing.com.