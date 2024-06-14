 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup at Iowa Speedway: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast

  
Published June 14, 2024 02:00 PM

The Cup Series competes for the first time at Iowa Speedway on Sunday evening.

Ten races remain in the regular season. Former Cup champions Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are outside a playoff spot. Busch is eight points from the cutline, Logano is 16 points below the cutline. Bubba Wallace holds the final playoff spot.

While this is a new venue for Cup, several drivers have won at Iowa Speedway in other series.

Those who have won at least one Xfinity race at Iowa are Brad Keselowski, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ryan Preece, Erik Jones, Chris Buescher and Busch.

Cup drivers who have won at least one Truck race at Iowa are Austin Dillon, John Hunter Nemechek, Jones, Blaney and Byron.

The NASCAR Cup Series will run its inaugural race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday night on USA Network.

Details for Sunday’s race at Iowa Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Jolene Riessen, Iowa Corn Growers Association President, at 6:58 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:05 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 4 p.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 6 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 6:10 p.m. The invocation will be given at 6:50 p.m. by Mike Householder, senior pastor at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines, Iowa. … The national anthem will be performed at 6:51 p.m. by Neva Alden.

DISTANCE: The race is 350 laps (306.25 miles) on the 0.875-track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 70. Stage 2 ends at Lap 210.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 1 p.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 7 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on USA Network. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 6 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Sunny skies with a high of 91 degrees and a 4% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Inaugural race for series at the track.