NASCAR Cup at New Hampshire: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast

Ten drivers have claimed playoff spots this season, leaving six spots open via points at this time.

With nine races left in the regular season, many more playoff spots can be secured with a win. That puts more pressure on those trying to make the playoffs.

Bubba Wallace enters Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire holding the final playoff spot. Joey Logano is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He’s six points below the cutline. Kyle Busch is 31 points below the cutline. Chase Briscoe is 44 points below the cutline.

Details for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:25 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:35 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 1:45 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:17 p.m. by Billy Mauldin, Motor Racing Outreach. … The Canadian national anthem will be performed at 2:18 p.m. by Todd Angilly, official anthem signer of the Boston Bruins. … Angilly will perform the national anthem at 2:19 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 301 laps (318.46 miles) on the 1.058-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 70. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on USA Network. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: A high of 78 degrees and a 62% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. won last year, scoring his first Cup victory at New Hampshire. Joey Logano was second. Kyle Larson placed third.

