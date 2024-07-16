NASCAR Cup drivers discuss tire test at Bristol

Six Cup drivers participated in a tire test Tuesday at Bristol Motor Speedway, as the series seeks a tire that wears but not as much as what happened in the March race there.

Tires wore at such a rate in the spring race that each team was given an extra set of tires for the 500-lap event won by Denny Hamlin.

The race featured a track-record 54 lead changes, many due to the leader managing tires and not wanting to run as fast as someone else.

Long: Bristol race was unlike anything seen in years at historic track Excessive tire wear led to a track-record 54 lead changes and much discussion of what drivers experienced.

NASCAR and Goodyear officials vowed after the race to find a solution to the excessive tire wear before the Sept. 21 playoff race there.

Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie and John Hunter Nemechek took part in the test, which is scheduled to continue Wednesday.

NASCAR will not penalize Corey LaJoie for contact with Kyle Busch at Pocono “Two guys racing hard,” says NASCAR Sr. VP of Competition Elton Sawyer on the contact between Corey LaJoie and Kyle Busch.



Here are driver comments from Bristol Motor Speedway about Tuesday’s test session.

Austin Dillon: “Goodyear realized the PJ1 was very helpful for the tire and made it live a lot longer. The resin that they ran last time doesn’t seem to let the rubber lay down and it just dusts up. Laying rubber down you can run longer runs. The tire felt fine and we had good lap times. The tire did fall off quite a bit. Over 30 laps it was almost a second, pretty good falloff. That’s pretty good, really. That’s falling off fast enough to where if your car is a little better than the next guy, you can kind of manage the tire and pass the guys in front of you.

“We started early at 9 a.m. today and temperature always plays a little bit of a factor, but we thought it would lay rubber faster because of the heat and usually when it’s colder it takes a little longer, and it didn’t happen. Goodyear and Bristol had to put the PJ1 back on it and that seemed to solve a little bit of the tire wear issue. You have to manage things. Extreme case was the last race here where you were running slower to make a 50-lap run, that was somewhat fun. It was different. If you told us that was going to happen we would’ve managed it better, but that’s what made it a pretty good race.”

Chase Briscoe: “It’s hard to say how much you can take away from a test, but when you think about it there wasn’t much rubber laid down with only six cars here. It’s weird, I don’t quite understand how the spring race played out like it did. It would be different if that was the first Next Gen race we ever had here, but we’ve ran other races and never had that problem. Now it’s like a thing to figure out. It’s definitely interesting, but also a lot of fun. Early in the day we could run 25 to 30 laps and there at the end I ran 40 laps.

“If there were more cars here we would’ve had more rubber. It does create a unique challenge and it puts a lot in the driver’s hands. We don’t really have this other places we go. It’s a little struggle from my standpoint since I came from dirt where tire wear isn’t a problem. I ran every lap as hard as I possibly could today. It is a lot of fun because the driver can make a bigger difference.

“When we come back for the Night Race it will be cooler. The one thing that’s odd for me is that we were in 85-90 degree weather and still didn’t have that rubber build up or that color change. I will let the guys who are way smarter than me figure that out. It’s head-scratching for sure, trying to see what’s changed here in a year. At the Night Race I think you will see the same typical same Bristol racing where we start at the bottom early and then by the end you can run the top and bottom.”

NASCAR Cup Series to use option tire at Richmond in August Prime tire will feature yellow lettering and the option tire will feature red lettering.

Chris Buescher: “It’s a lot hotter today and it was very cool the last go and thought that in itself would help our cause a lot. Not that our last time here was bad, you want tire wear and you want to manage things, but it was a little bit on the heavy end of it. We were kinda hoping with a warmer temperature we could make it to that 40-60 lap window and control your own destiny if you can save some tire. We felt like there was still some heavy wear, so they put the PJ1 down here about halfway through the day.

“I vote for the PJ1 and I’m a fan of it as long as it stays on the narrow side. The PJ1 seems to wear out through a race weekend and the hope is that the groove will move around to where we will start chasing the middle and the top. Again, it’s not like we were blowing a bunch of tires here last time. The catastrophic failures were those that tried to push beyond what was reasonable on cords. There’s a common ground in there in my mind. We needed a hotter day on track to be able to compare data. There are enough theories around it and some of the issues to have enough heat in the race track, even if it is cooler when we come back and run into the night.

“Ultimately, we will be able to go more toward the spring setup, but it will also depend on what we do in terms of track setup.”

John Hunter Nemechek: “Anytime I can come to Bristol and get some laps in is super exciting and being able to be a part of this test and try and learn something and figure out what we need when we come back later in the year is the goal. We will go back and debrief and talk about it. I know I am probably one of the few, but I really enjoyed the spring race, it made the driver have to save tires instead of going all out every lap and try to predict where the falloff was going to be and there were crew chiefs making strategy calls, like whether to pit under green. Some people say it’s chaos I guess, but overall, I thought it was a great race. From a spectator standpoint I went back and watched the race (on TV). I thought it was great.

“The temperatures definitely play a factor in the racetrack and how much it changes your balance in the car. I feel like when we come back we will have a little cooler conditions and we may have a little bit different of a race track.”

