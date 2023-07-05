 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Daniel Calhoun.jpeg
2024 All-American Daniel Calhoun Pledges to Georgia
Anett Kontaveit
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 6

Top Clips

nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_bfa_nbaroundtable_230705.jpg
Can the Clippers win a title with Harden?
nbc_cfb_bigten_bestofbest_230705.jpg
Big Ten has ‘closed gap’ with SEC as CFB’s elites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Daniel Calhoun.jpeg
2024 All-American Daniel Calhoun Pledges to Georgia
Anett Kontaveit
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 6

Top Clips

nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_bfa_nbaroundtable_230705.jpg
Can the Clippers win a title with Harden?
nbc_cfb_bigten_bestofbest_230705.jpg
Big Ten has ‘closed gap’ with SEC as CFB’s elites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Chicago

  
Published July 5, 2023 07:00 AM

Rookie Ty Gibbs holds the final playoff spot heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network)

Gibbs moved up to 16th in the season standings after his ninth-place finish in last weekend’s Chicago Street Race.

Daniel Suarez trails Gibbs by six points for the final transfer spot. Michael McDowell is 10 points behind Gibbs. AJ Allmendinger is 24 points from Gibbs.

Alex Bowman held the final playoff spot before last weekend’s race, but his last-place finish dropped him out of that spot. He’s 26 points behind Gibbs.

Eight races remain in the regular season for the Cup Series. Eleven drivers have won this season. They are marked by the yellow box in the below graphic. That leaves five playoff spots via points at this time.

NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Chicago

Racing Insights