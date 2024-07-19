 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day Two
Justin Thomas has now done this in half his Open Championship starts
The 152nd Open - Day Two
Shane Lowry responds with ‘best shots I’ve hit all week’ and two birdies after double bogey
The 152nd Open - Day Two
Sick caddie, little links experience, Scottie Scheffler still contending at The Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_justinroseintv_240719.jpg
Rose feels more ‘gratitude’ to be at The Open
nbc_oht_kahleahcopperint_240719.jpg
Copper: Making Team USA means a little more for me
nbc_dps_tigerwoodsrecap_240719.jpg
Patrick wonders when enough is enough for Tiger

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day Two
Justin Thomas has now done this in half his Open Championship starts
The 152nd Open - Day Two
Shane Lowry responds with ‘best shots I’ve hit all week’ and two birdies after double bogey
The 152nd Open - Day Two
Sick caddie, little links experience, Scottie Scheffler still contending at The Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_justinroseintv_240719.jpg
Rose feels more ‘gratitude’ to be at The Open
nbc_oht_kahleahcopperint_240719.jpg
Copper: Making Team USA means a little more for me
nbc_dps_tigerwoodsrecap_240719.jpg
Patrick wonders when enough is enough for Tiger

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis: NBC broadcast info, start time, forecast

  
Published July 19, 2024 02:00 PM

The Cup Series competes for the first time since 2020 on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The event comes 30 years after the inaugural Cup race at Indy won by Jeff Gordon.

The only former winners on the Indy oval who are active in the series are Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson.

Five races remain in the regular season. Ross Chastain holds the final playoff spot.
IMS demands technical soundness and respect
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte explain why Indianapolis Motor Speedway is so difficult and what it takes to be successful at the legendary track.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:19 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:31 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 1:20 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 1:35 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 2:11 p.m. by Harrison Beckmann. … The national anthem will be performed at 2:12 p.m. by Ephraim Owens.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) on the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 50. Stage 2 ends at Lap 100.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on NBC. … Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network coverage airs at 1:30 p.m. on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick led 68 of 161 laps to win the most recent Cup race on the oval at Indianapolis in 2020. Matt Kenseth was second. Aric Almirola was third.
The Brickyard 400 success could mean a title run
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte discuss the importance of the Brickyard 400 and how it separates the contenders from the pretenders.