NASCAR Cup teams set sponsors ahead of 2024 season

NASCAR Cup Series teams continue to announce sponsors ahead of the 2024 season.

Stewart-Haas Racing continues to set Josh Berry’s sponsorship schedule for his rookie campaign.

Trackhouse Racing announced that Quaker State has expanded and extended its sponsorship with the team.

Beard Motorsports has named a new primary partner for the Daytona 500.

Quaker State will be the primary sponsor on the No. 99 car of Daniel Suarez at Richmond (March 31), Darlington (May 12) and the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta (Sept. 8). Quaker State also will be the primary sponsor for Suarez in the Feb. 4 NASCAR Mexico Series race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a race held in conjunction to the Busch Light Clash.

“I never thought I would have the opportunity to race in the Mexico Series again,” said Suárez. “There are a ton of people who helped me in my career still involved in the series so it will be cool to go back and race with them. NASCAR’s Mexico Series is a great place to learn and over time I think will start producing drivers who will come to America. I cannot thank Quaker State and NASCAR enough for making this opportunity possible.”

Harrison’s, a South Carolina-based clothing and footwear chain, will move up to Cup to sponsor Berry for two races. Harrison’s will take over the No. 4 Ford Mustang for the Feb. 25 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the May 18-19 All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

We're excited to partner with @HarrisonsUsa as they join @joshberry and the No. 4 Ford Mustang in 2024.

Berry and Harrison’s have history together. The company sponsored Berry during the 2022 Xfinity Series season as he drove for JR Motorsports. He delivered two of his three wins in the Harrison’s scheme — Charlotte and Las Vegas. The win at Las Vegas sent him to the championship race.

“After racing against other Late Models with the Harrison’s name on them, it was an honor to represent Harrison’s in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Berry said in a statement.

“We were able to win in our first year together. The Harrison family believed in me then and it’s incredibly heartwarming to have their continued support now at Stewart-Haas.”

Anthony Alfredo will have Death Wish Coffee as his primary partner as he drives the No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro for Beard Motorsports. He will reunite with the coffee company and will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500.

Death Wish Coffee sponsored Alfredo during three Cup races in 2021 — Charlotte and the doubleheader at Pocono. Death Wish Coffee also sponsored Alfredo during the 2020 and ’22 Xfinity Series seasons as he drove for Richard Childress Racing and Our Motorsports, respectively.