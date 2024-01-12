NASCAR Cup teams announce sponsors

Stewart-Haas Racing, Kaulig Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing have made sponsor announcements ahead of the 2024 Cup Series season.

Stewart-Haas Racing revealed Josh Berry’s first primary sponsor Friday. The Cup Series rookie will have SunnyD on the No. 4 Ford during multiple races this season and as an associate partner for the remainder of the season. This schedule includes the Busch Light Clash on Feb. 4 and the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18.

Feelin' sunny with Berry.@sunnydelight joins @joshberry as primary partner for multiple races, including the Clash at the Coliseum and the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/lZYqd9UD6a — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) January 12, 2024

“It’s a privilege to drive the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas and to represent an existing partner in SunnyD, which brings an added sense of pride,” Berry said in a statement. “It’s an excellent opportunity and I’m incredibly grateful for it.”

Kaulig Racing announced that Celsius Essential Energy will make its return as the official energy drink partner of the team. This deal includes primary sponsorship of AJ Allmendinger in multiple Cup and Xfinity races next season.

Kaulig Racing announced two races on the Celsius sponsorship schedule. The energy drink company will be the primary for the Feb. 17 Xfinity race at Daytona as Allmendinger returns to the second-tier series full time. Celsius will then sponsor Allmendinger on Feb. 18 as he competes in the Daytona 500.

Allmendinger achieved success with Celsius schemes last season. He won the Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas in March and then won the Cup race at the Charlotte Roval in October.

Joe Gibbs Racing also made a significant sponsor announcement Friday. The team announced that DeWalt will return as a primary sponsor of Christopher Bell for 13 Cup races this season, starting with the Daytona 500.

The yellow and black scheme will return at Atlanta on Feb. 25, Bristol on March 17, Circuit of the Americas on March 24, Darlington on May 12, Gateway on June 2, Nashville on June 30, Richmond on Aug. 11, Watkins Glen on Sept. 15, Bristol on Sept. 21, Talladega on Oct. 6, the Roval on Oct. 13 and Phoenix on Nov. 10.

Three of Bell’s six Cup wins have featured a DeWalt scheme. He won playoff races at the Roval and Martinsville in 2022 before winning the Bristol Dirt Race last season.