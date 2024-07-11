NASCAR, Cup, Xfinity and Truck weekend schedule for 2024 Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck drivers head to the Pocono Raceway for this week’s stop on the series’ schedules.

The 2.5-mile Pennsylvania track will be showcased on USA Network. Here’s your need-to-know info:

Pocono Raceway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday, July 12

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



9 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series

Noon-5 p.m.: Xfinity Series

12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity



2 p.m. - 2:20 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS2)

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

5:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series race (70 laps, 175 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, July 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



8:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series

10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity



10 a.m. - 10:20 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)

Noon - 12:45 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network)

12:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (90 laps, 225 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, July 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



11:30 a.m.: Cup Series

Track activity

