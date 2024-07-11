NASCAR, Cup, Xfinity and Truck weekend schedule for 2024 Pocono Raceway
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck drivers head to the Pocono Raceway for this week’s stop on the series’ schedules.
The 2.5-mile Pennsylvania track will be showcased on USA Network. Here’s your need-to-know info:
Pocono Raceway weekend schedule
Weekend weather
- Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 75 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
- Saturday: Showers possible in the morning. Partly cloudy with a high of 79 degrees and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
- Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Cup series race.
Friday, July 12
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 9 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series
- Noon-5 p.m.: Xfinity Series
- 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Cup Series
Track activity
- 2 p.m. - 2:20 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS2)
- 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS2)
- 5:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series race (70 laps, 175 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, July 13
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 8:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series
- 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series
Track activity
- 10 a.m. - 10:20 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
- 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)
- Noon - 12:45 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network)
- 12:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 3 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (90 laps, 225 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, July 14
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11:30 a.m.: Cup Series
Track activity
- 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series race (160 laps, 400 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)