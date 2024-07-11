 Skip navigation
NASCAR, Cup, Xfinity and Truck weekend schedule for 2024 Pocono Raceway

  
Published July 11, 2024 07:00 AM
Highlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
July 7, 2024 09:54 PM
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course, a chaotic and lengthy rain-soaked race.

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck drivers head to the Pocono Raceway for this week’s stop on the series’ schedules.

The 2.5-mile Pennsylvania track will be showcased on USA Network. Here’s your need-to-know info:

Pocono Raceway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

  • Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 75 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
  • Saturday: Showers possible in the morning. Partly cloudy with a high of 79 degrees and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Cup series race.

Friday, July 12

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series
  • Noon-5 p.m.: Xfinity Series
  • 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2 p.m. - 2:20 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS2)
  • 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS2)
  • 5:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series race (70 laps, 175 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, July 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series
  • 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10 a.m. - 10:20 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
  • 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)
  • Noon - 12:45 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network)
  • 12:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (90 laps, 225 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, July 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m.: Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series race (160 laps, 400 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)