 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers
Saves and Steals: It’s Miller time
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Baby on board: Bubba and Amanda Wallace announce they are expecting first child
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 5
Australian swimmer Emma McKeon plans to make Paris her final Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteclevorlseries_240417.jpg
Cavaliers the clear betting favorite over Magic
nbc_roto_btekingsvpelicans_240417.jpg
Kings ‘seem like the right side’ vs. Pelicans
nbc_golf_westernintfinalrdhls_240417.jpg
Highlights: Western Intercollegiate, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers
Saves and Steals: It’s Miller time
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Baby on board: Bubba and Amanda Wallace announce they are expecting first child
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 5
Australian swimmer Emma McKeon plans to make Paris her final Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteclevorlseries_240417.jpg
Cavaliers the clear betting favorite over Magic
nbc_roto_btekingsvpelicans_240417.jpg
Kings ‘seem like the right side’ vs. Pelicans
nbc_golf_westernintfinalrdhls_240417.jpg
Highlights: Western Intercollegiate, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

  
Published April 18, 2024 07:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Xfinity teams race Saturday. Cup teams close out the weekend Sunday with a 500-mile race.

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams entering Talladega weekend
Chase Briscoe’s recent run has the Stewart-Haas Racing driver in a playoff spot.

ARCA Menards Series teams also will be in action Saturday at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Talladega Superspeedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms. A high of 82 degrees and a 43% chance of rain at the start of Xfinity qualifying.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain during the day. A high of 76 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with rain throughout the day. High of 57 degrees and a 95% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, April 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4 - 5 p.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)
  • 5:30 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Who is in, who is out of NASCAR playoff standings after Texas
Two former Cup champions are outside a playoff spot a third of the way through the regular season.

Saturday, April 20

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10 a.m. — ARCA
  • 1 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 12:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps, 202.16 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (113 laps, 300.58 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 21

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (188 laps, 500.08 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)