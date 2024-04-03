 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

N.C. State DJ Burns Jr.
NCAA Final Four: Betting Lines and Totals
2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur
The twists of fate that landed Cooper at Augusta
Valspar Championship - Round One
Valero Texas Open: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2

Top Clips

nbc_pft_clevelandbrowns_240403.jpg
Browns’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_steelersdraft_240403.jpg
Steelers’ biggest needs entering 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_helairechiefs_240403.jpg
Edwards-Helaire agrees to deal with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

N.C. State DJ Burns Jr.
NCAA Final Four: Betting Lines and Totals
2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur
The twists of fate that landed Cooper at Augusta
Valspar Championship - Round One
Valero Texas Open: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2

Top Clips

nbc_pft_clevelandbrowns_240403.jpg
Browns’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_steelersdraft_240403.jpg
Steelers’ biggest needs entering 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_helairechiefs_240403.jpg
Edwards-Helaire agrees to deal with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR fines Joey Gase $5,000 for Richmond infraction

  
Published April 3, 2024 10:51 AM

NASCAR fined Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase $5,000 for a safety infraction after he walked down the track and threw his bumper cover at Dawson Cram’s car in Saturday’s race at Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR cited Section 8.8.8K of the Xfinity Rule Book: “A safety violation may be imposed for any action or omission by a Competitor or vehicle that creates an unsafe environment or poses a threat to the safety of the Competitors, as determined by NASCAR.”

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams heading to Martinsville Speedway
Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney have much to smile about with Martinsville next on the schedule.

Cram’s contact caused Gase to crash. The rear bumper cover was dangling from the back of the Gase’s car. He ripped it off, walked down the track during the caution and tossed it as Craw drove by.

“I totally understand Joey’s position,” Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “He was frustrated. He’s a car owner, so all that stuff is on him to get it repaired and fixed. I totally get that. … Where it kind of crossed the line was when you get down there (on track) — and this is strictly safety. You’ve got cars or trucks that are single file. The obvious things that come to mind are not good.”

The only other penalties from the weekend at Richmond were $5,000 fines to Xfinity crew chiefs for not having all five lug nuts safe and secure on each wheel. Those crew chiefs fined were Alex Yontz (No. 16 car of AJ Allmendinger), Seth Chavka (No. 19 car of Taylor Gray) and Kristoffer Bowen (No. 26 car of Corey Heim).