Top News

Kadarius Toney
2023 Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Preview
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
Cincinnati Reds v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 3: Orioles, Marlins, Twins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Matteo-Berrettini
Berrettini is staying off social media ahead of Wimbledon to avoid positive words

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

  
Published May 26, 2023 03:00 AM

Charlotte Motor Speedway has a busy schedule Friday. Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Friday at the 1.5-mile speedway.

A look at the Friday schedule:

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Weekend weather

Friday : Cloudy during the day. Forecast calls for a high of 64 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Friday, May 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open


  • 7 a.m. -- ARCA Series

  • 8:30 a.m. -- Craftsman Truck Series

  • 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. -- Xfinity Series

Track activity


  • 11:40 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. -- ARCA practice

  • 12:40 - 1 p.m. -- ARCA qualifying

  • 1:35 - 2:05 p.m. -- Truck practice (FS1)

  • 2:05 - 3 p.m. -- Truck qualifying (FS1)

  • 3:35 - 4:05 p.m. -- Xfinity practice (FS1)

  • 4:05 - 5 p.m. -- Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

  • 6 p.m. -- ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

  • 8:30 p.m. -- Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)