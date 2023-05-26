NASCAR Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Published May 26, 2023 03:00 AM
Charlotte Motor Speedway has a busy schedule Friday. Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Friday at the 1.5-mile speedway.
A look at the Friday schedule:
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Weekend weather
Friday : Cloudy during the day. Forecast calls for a high of 64 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
Friday, May 26
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 7 a.m. -- ARCA Series
- 8:30 a.m. -- Craftsman Truck Series
- 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. -- Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 11:40 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. -- ARCA practice
- 12:40 - 1 p.m. -- ARCA qualifying
- 1:35 - 2:05 p.m. -- Truck practice (FS1)
- 2:05 - 3 p.m. -- Truck qualifying (FS1)
- 3:35 - 4:05 p.m. -- Xfinity practice (FS1)
- 4:05 - 5 p.m. -- Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
- 6 p.m. -- ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
- 8:30 p.m. -- Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)