NASCAR Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway has a busy schedule Friday. Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Friday at the 1.5-mile speedway.

A look at the Friday schedule:

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Weekend weather

Friday : Cloudy during the day. Forecast calls for a high of 64 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Friday, May 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open





7 a.m. -- ARCA Series

8:30 a.m. -- Craftsman Truck Series

10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. -- Xfinity Series

Track activity

