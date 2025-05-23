 Skip navigation
NASCAR Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

  
Published May 23, 2025 06:00 AM

Charlotte Motor Speedway will open for business with 10 hours of virtually nonstop racing activity between the ARCA and Truck Series.

ARCA will hit the track from 1:30-2:50 p.m. ET for practice and qualifying to set the field for a 100-lap race at 6 p.m. ET. Tanner Gray, who is entered in the Truck race at Charlotte, won last year’s event.

In the Craftsman Truck Series, practice will begin at 3:35 p.m. ET and followed immediately by qualifying for a 134-lap race starting at 8:30 p.m. Defending winner Nick Sanchez isn’t on the entry list this time.

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Good news/bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte
Cup drivers will compete in the longest race of the season Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Coca-Cola 600 schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 23

Garage open

  • 1 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity
  • 10:30 a.m. - 11:55 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. — ARCA

Track activity

  • 1:30 - 2:15 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 2:30 - 2:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS2)
  • 4:40 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)
  • 6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles, FS1)
  • 8:30 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Sunny with a high of 78 degrees and winds from west to northwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 77 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race. It’s expected to be 73 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.