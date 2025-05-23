NASCAR Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway will open for business with 10 hours of virtually nonstop racing activity between the ARCA and Truck Series.

ARCA will hit the track from 1:30-2:50 p.m. ET for practice and qualifying to set the field for a 100-lap race at 6 p.m. ET. Tanner Gray, who is entered in the Truck race at Charlotte, won last year’s event.

In the Craftsman Truck Series, practice will begin at 3:35 p.m. ET and followed immediately by qualifying for a 134-lap race starting at 8:30 p.m. Defending winner Nick Sanchez isn’t on the entry list this time.

Good news/bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Cup drivers will compete in the longest race of the season Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Coca-Cola 600 schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 23

Garage open



1 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity

10:30 a.m. - 11:55 p.m. — Truck Series

9 a.m. - 11 p.m. — ARCA

Track activity



1:30 - 2:15 p.m. — ARCA practice

2:30 - 2:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS2)

4:40 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles, FS1)

8:30 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather