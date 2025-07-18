 Skip navigation
NASCAR Friday schedule at Dover

  
Published July 18, 2025 06:00 AM

The ARCA Series will be in the spotlight Friday at Dover Motor Speedway, which will play host to practice, qualifying and a 150-lap race.

Connor Zilisch, who races full time in the Xfinity Series, won the most recent ARCA race at Dover on April 26, 2024. The JR Motorsports isn’t entered to defend his title in Friday’s race on the 1-mile oval.

The Xfinity Series garage also will be open Friday ahead of practice, qualifying and a race Saturday.

Dover Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, July 18

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — ARCA Series
  • 1 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 1:40 - 2:25 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 2:40 - 3 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 5 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1)

Weather

Friday: Parly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees and winds from the north to northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 84 degrees with a 1% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.