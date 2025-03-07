 Skip navigation
NASCAR Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

  
Published March 7, 2025 06:00 AM

Garages will open Friday for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, but the ARCA Series will command the spotlight at Phoenix Raceway.

ARCA practice will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:30 p.m. A 150-lap race will begin shortly after 8 p.m. ET on the 1-mile oval.

The Xfinity and Cup series will be on track at Phoenix starting Saturday morning.

Phoenix Raceway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 7

Garage open

  • 11 a.m.- 1 a.m. — ARCA Series
  • 3:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 3:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4:30 - 5:15 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 5:30 - 5:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 8 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Showers in the morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy, high of 56 with a 70 percent chance of rain. It’s expected to be 54 degrees with a 7 percent chance of rain for the start of the ARCA race.