NASCAR Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Garages will open Friday for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, but the ARCA Series will command the spotlight at Phoenix Raceway.

ARCA practice will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:30 p.m. A 150-lap race will begin shortly after 8 p.m. ET on the 1-mile oval.

The Xfinity and Cup series will be on track at Phoenix starting Saturday morning.

Phoenix Raceway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 7

Garage open



11 a.m.- 1 a.m. — ARCA Series

3:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



4:30 - 5:15 p.m. — ARCA practice

5:30 - 5:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

8 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Showers in the morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy, high of 56 with a 70 percent chance of rain. It’s expected to be 54 degrees with a 7 percent chance of rain for the start of the ARCA race.