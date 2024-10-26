NASCAR Homestead-Miami Cup playoff starting lineup 2024: Tyler Reddick rebounds for pole

Rebounding from a disappointing Round of 8 opener, Tyler Reddick captured his third pole position of the season for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The 23XI Racing driver, whose No. 45 Toyota flipped in a 35th-place finish Oct. 20 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, qualified first ahead of fellow playoff drivers Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin.

Those four championship-eligible drivers will start in the first two rows, and Reddick’s 32.248-second lap around the 1.5-mile oval was the fastest.

“It’s a huge deal for us,” Reddick told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns after the ninth pole of his career in NASCAR’s premier series. “This Camry was really, really fast. It was nice to be able to capitalize on qualifying.

How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway Chase Elliott enters Homestead last among the playoff drivers and says he’s in a “must-win situation” to reach the Championship 4.

RESULTS: Click here for qualifying speeds at Homestead-Miami Speedway

STARTING LINEUP: By row l By car number

“All things considered how last week ended, we’re picking up right where we left off. This is my kind of place, and we know what we need to do (Sunday).”

Reddick has three top fives in four Cup starts at Homestead with a best finish of third. He won the 2018 and ’19 Xfinity championships by winning the season finale at the track.

Playoff driver Chase Elliott (seventh) also made the final round in qualifying.

Title contenders Ryan Blaney (20th), William Byron (25th) and Joey Logano (26th) qualified outside the top 10.

Logano is the only driver locked into the Championship 4 finale after his victory at Las Vegas. Entering Homestead, the three drivers above the cutline are Christopher Bell (plus-42 points), Kyle Larson (plus-35) and William Byron (plus-27).

Below the cutline are Hamlin (minus-27), Reddick (minus-30), Blaney (minus-47) and Elliott (minus-53).

The next two races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway will lock in the other three title-eligible spots in the Championship 4 field of the Nov. 10 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup for Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

ROW 1

1. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota, 32.248 seconds, 167.452 mph

2. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet, 32.325, 167.053

ROW 2

3. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota, 32.369, 166.826

4. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota, 32.428, 166.523

ROW 3

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet, 32.599, 165.649

6. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota, 32.469, 166.312

ROW 4

7. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet, 32.693, 165.173

8. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota, 32.505, 166.128

ROW 5

9. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet, 33.059, 163.344

10. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet, 32.596, 165.664

ROW 6

11. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet, 32.441, 166.456

12. Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford, 32.383, 166.754

ROW 7

13. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford, 32.480 166.256

14. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota, 32.393, 166.703

ROW 8

15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet, 32.518, 166.062

16. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford, 32.418, 166.574

ROW 9

17. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet, 32.530, 166.001

18. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford, 32.465, 166.333

ROW 10

19. Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet, 32.537, 165.965

20. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford, 32.477, 166.272

ROW 11

21. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford, 32.544, 165.929

22. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet, 32.507, 166.118

ROW 12

23. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet, 32.554, 165.878

24. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford, 32.510, 166.103

ROW 13

25. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet, 32.581, 165.741

26. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford, 32.562, 165.837

ROW 14

27. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford, 32.644, 165.421

28. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota, 32.577, 165.761

ROW 15

29. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota, 32.652, 165.380

30. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet, 32.597, 165.659

ROW 16

31. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford, 32.703, 165.122

32. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet, 32.637, 165.456

ROW 17

33. Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Ford, 32.801, 164.629

34. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford, 32.653, 165.375

ROW 18

35. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford, 32.844, 164.414

36. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford, 32.810, 164.584

ROW 19

37. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet, 33.063, 163.325

38. Chad Finchum, No. 66 Ford, 33.794, 159.792

