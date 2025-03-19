NASCAR issues suspensions to members of two Cup teams for wheel violations at Las Vegas

Two Cup teams will have replacements on their pit crews for violations last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR has suspended two pit crew members each from the teams of Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe because both teams had a tire come off on track during the event.

NASCAR suspended jackman Joseph Moser and rear tire changer Shiloh Windsor from Busch’s team and jackman Caleb Dirks and rear tire changer Daniel Smith from Briscoe’s team.

There were no other penalties in the Cup Series.

In the Xfinity Series, the teams of Josh Williams, Aric Almirola, Dean Thompson and Connor Zilisch were each fined $5,000 for not having a lug nut safe and secure at the end of the race. In the Craftsman Truck Series, the team of Justin Haley was fined $2,500 for not having a lug nut safe and secure at the end of the race.

NASCAR indefinitely suspended Josiah Wright, the rear tire changer for Brad Keselowski’s team at RFK Racing, for violating the Substance Abuse Policy.

NASCAR indefinitely suspended Corbin Sklener, who was the tire carrier for GK Racing in the season-opening Truck race at Daytona and was the jackman for Mike Harmon Racing in the season-opening Xfinity race at Daytona, for violating the Substance Abuse Policy.