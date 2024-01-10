 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR releases stage lengths for 2024 Cup races

  
Published January 10, 2024 06:05 PM

NASCAR announced Wednesday the stage lengths for Cup races in 2024.

NASCAR revealed the stage guidelines in updates to the Cup Rule Book.

MORE: 2024 NASCAR and ARCA schedules

Here are the stage lengths for 2024 Cup races: https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/4c/67/cb6ce4fc408b9cc505d544f2f096/2024-cup-stage-lengths-1-10-24.pdf

The stage lengths are the same as last year.

The inaugural Cup race at Iowa Speedway (June 16 on USA Network) will have the first stage end at Lap 70, the second stage end at Lap 210 and the race end at Lap 350.

NASCAR returns to the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 21 on NBC. The first stage will end at Lap 50. The second stage will end at Lap 100. The race is scheduled to end at Lap 160.

The Feb. 4 Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will again have four 25-lap heats, two 50-lap races to earn a spot in the 150-lap feature race. That feature race will have a break at Lap 75.