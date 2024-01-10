NASCAR releases stage lengths for 2024 Cup races

NASCAR announced Wednesday the stage lengths for Cup races in 2024.

NASCAR revealed the stage guidelines in updates to the Cup Rule Book.

Here are the stage lengths for 2024 Cup races: https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/4c/67/cb6ce4fc408b9cc505d544f2f096/2024-cup-stage-lengths-1-10-24.pdf

The stage lengths are the same as last year.

The inaugural Cup race at Iowa Speedway (June 16 on USA Network) will have the first stage end at Lap 70, the second stage end at Lap 210 and the race end at Lap 350.

NASCAR returns to the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 21 on NBC. The first stage will end at Lap 50. The second stage will end at Lap 100. The race is scheduled to end at Lap 160.

The Feb. 4 Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will again have four 25-lap heats, two 50-lap races to earn a spot in the 150-lap feature race. That feature race will have a break at Lap 75.

