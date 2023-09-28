NASCAR returns to Indianapolis oval for 2024 season

NASCAR teams will return to the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 2024 season, ending a multi-year run on the road course.

The Brickyard Weekend will take place on July 20-21, 2024, as NASCAR celebrates 30 years racing at the historic Indiana track. The Xfinity Series teams will compete on Saturday, July 20. The Cup Series teams will compete on Sunday, July 21.

The inaugural Brickyard 400 took place in 1994. Indiana native Jeff Gordon won for Hendrick Motorsports. He went on to win four more times at Indianapolis before retiring from full-time competition.

Jimmie Johnson won the Brickyard 400 four times. Harvick won three times. Dale Jarrett, Tony Stewart and Kyle Busch all won the Brickyard 400 twice.

The Cup teams made the move to the road course in 2021 and remained there through this season. AJ Allmendinger, Tyler Reddick and Michael McDowell won the three races.

“It’s always an honor to race at IMS, but it’s no secret that I’m excited for NASCAR’s return to the oval,” Kyle Larson said in a release. “The Brickyard 400 is one of the crown jewels of the sport’s season. To win on the oval, especially during NASCAR’s 30th anniversary at the track, is to add your name to the history books.”

The Xfinity Series first competed on the Indianapolis oval in 2012. Brad Keselowski won the inaugural event. The Xfinity teams continued racing on the oval through the 2019 season when Kyle Busch won.

The Xfinity teams moved to the Indianapolis road course starting in 2020. Chase Briscoe won the inaugural event. Austin Cindric, Allmendinger and Ty Gibbs won the past three races on the road course.

“While it’s been exciting to watch the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers tackle the IMS road course over the last three years, being back on the oval for the 30th anniversary is a much-anticipated homecoming for drivers and fans alike,” IMS president J. Douglas Boles said.

“Whether you’ve been with us all 30 years or are a new fan, the celebration as we ‘come back around’ will be can’t-miss and truly unforgettable.”



