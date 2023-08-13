Live Blog: NASCAR Cup Series races on Indy road course

INDIANAPOLIS — The Cup Series is on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for today’s race.

Countdown to Green airs at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Race coverage begins at 2:25 p.m. ET on NBC.

The post-race show can be seen on Peacock.

It’s a beautiful day here and the forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-80s and no chance of rain.

Here are a few things to watch today:

— Bubble battle intensity: Three drivers are within five points for the final playoff spot. Ty Gibbs, who won Saturday’s Xfinity race, holds that final spot. He has a three-point lead on Michael McDowell. Daniel Suarez is five points back. ... Suarez starts on the pole. McDowell starts fourth. Gibbs starts 10th.

— Can Chase Elliott win his way into the playoffs? After last weekend’s crash at Michigan, Elliott needs to win one of the final three regular-season races to earn a playoff spot. He’s good on road courses but hasn’t won on a road course in a Next Gen car. Can be breakthrough today? He starts third.

— International field: Shane van Gisbergen is back after winning the Chicago Street Race in his Cup debut for Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 effort. The three-time Australian Supercars champion won’t be alone today. Fellow Supercars racer — and the points leader — Brodie Kostecki makes his Cup debut today, driving for Richard Childress Racing. Kamui Kobayashi, a former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and WEC champion, makes his Cup debut, driving for 23XI Racing. ... Also in the field is former F1 champion Jenson Button (Rick Ware Racing) and his Garage 56 teammate Mike Rockenfeller (Legacy MC). ... Van Gisbergen led this group in qualifying and will start eighth.

— Can Kyle Larson do the double? It would be a unique double. He won his second Knoxville Nationals on Saturday night. He starts sixth in today’s race.

— Mistakes have been an issue with 23XI Racing, leading to Tyler Reddick’s expletive-filled rant last week at Michigan after a loose wheel. Reddick is the defending race winner here. Can he win here again? He starts second. Bubba Wallace starts 19th.

