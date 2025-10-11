NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be on tilt for roughly eight consecutive hours of NASCAR as the Cup and Xfinity series hit the 1.5-mile oval Saturday.

The action will begin at 2 p.m. ET with a 55-minute Xfinity practice, followed by qualifying for a 201-lap race.

Cup cars will practice and then qualify from 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET before the green flag falls on the Xfinity race at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cup race will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

It’s the Round of 8 opener for both series. Last year, Joey Logano won the Cup race on the way to his third series championship. AJ Allmendinger is the defending Xfinity winner but absent from this year’s entry list.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Oct. 11

Garage open

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

12:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

2 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

3:05 - 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (201 laps, 301.5 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 87 degrees and winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph with a 15% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 84 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

