NASCAR Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

  
Published March 8, 2025 06:00 AM

The Xfinity and Cup Series will be on track Saturday at Phoenix Raceway as the 1-mile oval opens its first annual race weekend with NASCAR’s top two national series.

Xfinity cars will begin practicing at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 12:35 p.m. for a 200-lap race beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Chandler Smith is the race’s defending winner but isn’t entered in Saturday’s race.

Cup cars will have a 45-minute practice at 2 p.m. ET before qualifying at 3:05 p.m. ET for Sunday’s race.

Phoenix also plays host to the NASCAR championship weekend, which will take place Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2025.

Phoenix Raceway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, March 8

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • Noon - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 11:30 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App streaming)
  • 12:35 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App streaming)
  • 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)
  • 3:05 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90, 200 miles; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 68 degrees. It’s expected to be 65 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.