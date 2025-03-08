NASCAR Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

The Xfinity and Cup Series will be on track Saturday at Phoenix Raceway as the 1-mile oval opens its first annual race weekend with NASCAR’s top two national series.
Xfinity cars will begin practicing at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 12:35 p.m. for a 200-lap race beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Chandler Smith is the race’s defending winner but isn’t entered in Saturday’s race.
Cup cars will have a 45-minute practice at 2 p.m. ET before qualifying at 3:05 p.m. ET for Sunday’s race.
Phoenix also plays host to the NASCAR championship weekend, which will take place Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2025.
Phoenix Raceway schedule
(All Times Eastern)
Saturday, March 8
Garage open
- 10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
- Noon - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App streaming)
- 12:35 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App streaming)
- 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)
- 3:05 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)
- 5 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90, 200 miles; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Weather
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 68 degrees. It’s expected to be 65 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.