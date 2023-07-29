NASCAR Saturday schedule at Road America, Richmond

Saturday will be a busy day for NASCAR as all three national series will be in action at two different tracks.

Xfinity teams will race at Road America. Cup Series teams will practice and qualify at Richmond Raceway. Truck Series teams will race at Richmond.

Saturday’s schedule will see AJ Allmendinger competing in the Xfinity Series race as he pursues his second career win at Road America. Derek Kraus will complete his first laps in a Cup car while practicing and qualifying for Kaulig Racing.

Richmond Schedule

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies in the morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 93 degrees and a 15% chance of precipitation when Cup cars are on the track. High of 90 degrees and a 44% chance of precipitation at the start of the Truck Series race.

Saturday, July 29

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series

3 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (250 laps, 187.5 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Road America Saturday Schedule

Weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High of 80 degrees and a 0% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Saturday, July 29

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

3 p.m. — Xfinity race (45 laps, 182.16 miles; NBC, Peacock, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)