NASCAR Saturday schedule at WWTR Gateway

Saturday will feature several hours of NASCAR practice, qualifying and racing on the asphalt of World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway as the Xfininty and Cup series share the track.

The Xfinity Series will set the starting lineup for its regular-season finale with a 3 p.m. ET qualifying session. The 160-lap race at 7:30 p.m. will solidify the 12-driver field for the Xfinity Series playoffs with nine spots already having been detemrined.

The Cup Series will practice and qualify back to back at Gateway starting at 4:30 p.m. at the track in Madison, Illinois. This will be the fourth Cup race at Gateway but the first in the playoffs. Chase Briscoe won the Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway, capturing a victory in the Southern 500 for the second consecutive season.

WWTR at Gateway Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Sept. 6

Garage open

10 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3 - 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (160 laps, 200 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 35, Stage 2 at Lap 70; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Clouds in the morning followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. A high of 76 degrees with a 5% chance of rain and winds from the west to northwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 70 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

