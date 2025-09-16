NASCAR standings: Joe Gibbs Racing seeks to carry dominance into 2nd round of Cup playoffs

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 USATF Outdoor Championships
How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 Illinois State at Oklahoma
The QB Trust Meter: College quarterbacks who are thriving, flailing and everything in between
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships: How to watch, schedule, preview

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jeantyadjusting_250916.jpg
Exploring how Raiders have utilized Jeanty
oly_atm110h_worlds_hollowaysemiv2_250916.jpg
Holloway’s quest for 110mH four-peat falters
nbc_pft_chainstalk_250916.jpg
Analyzing NFL players’ chains during games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 USATF Outdoor Championships
How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 Illinois State at Oklahoma
The QB Trust Meter: College quarterbacks who are thriving, flailing and everything in between
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships: How to watch, schedule, preview

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jeantyadjusting_250916.jpg
Exploring how Raiders have utilized Jeanty
oly_atm110h_worlds_hollowaysemiv2_250916.jpg
Holloway’s quest for 110mH four-peat falters
nbc_pft_chainstalk_250916.jpg
Analyzing NFL players’ chains during games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR standings: Joe Gibbs Racing seeks to carry dominance into 2nd round of Cup playoffs

  
Published September 16, 2025 08:50 AM

Joe Gibbs Racing looks to carry its playoff success into the second round, beginning with Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

JGR won all three races in the first round. Chase Briscoe won at Darlington. Denny Hamlin won at Gateway. Christopher Bell won last weekend at Bristol.

Hamlin leads the points entering the second round. Bell is the defending winner at New Hampshire — a track that has seen Joe Gibbs Racing place at least one car in the top two in the last 13 races there.

Bubba Wallace holds the final transfer spot to the third round. Austin Cindric is one point below the cutline. Joey Logano and Ross Chastain are each two points below the cutline. Tyler Reddick is three points below the cutline.

The races in the second round are New Hampshire, Kansas and the Charlotte Roval. USA Network will broadcast all three races.

Here is the playoff standings entering the second round:

Cup playoff standings before New Hampshire.jpg

Xfinity Series

The series is off this weekend. The first round of the playoffs continue Sept. 27 at Kansas Speedway.

Two races remain in the round. No driver has clinched a spot in the second round. Connor Zilisch leads the points. Taylor Gray holds the final transfer spot.

Below the cutline are Nick Sanchez (-3 points), Jesse Love (-3), Austin Hill (-16) and Sammy Smith (-24).

Xfinity playoff standings before Kansas.jpg

Craftsman Truck Series

The Truck Series completes the first round Saturday at New Hampshire. Corey Heim and Layne Riggs have claimed spots in the second round via wins.

Two drivers will be eliminated at New Hampshire. Rajah Caruth is on the cutline. Jake Garcia is 14 points below the cutline. Chandler Smith is 24 points below the cutline.

Truck playoff standings before New Hampshire.jpg