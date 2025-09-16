NASCAR standings: Joe Gibbs Racing seeks to carry dominance into 2nd round of Cup playoffs

Joe Gibbs Racing looks to carry its playoff success into the second round, beginning with Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

JGR won all three races in the first round. Chase Briscoe won at Darlington. Denny Hamlin won at Gateway. Christopher Bell won last weekend at Bristol.

Hamlin leads the points entering the second round. Bell is the defending winner at New Hampshire — a track that has seen Joe Gibbs Racing place at least one car in the top two in the last 13 races there.

Bubba Wallace holds the final transfer spot to the third round. Austin Cindric is one point below the cutline. Joey Logano and Ross Chastain are each two points below the cutline. Tyler Reddick is three points below the cutline.

The races in the second round are New Hampshire, Kansas and the Charlotte Roval. USA Network will broadcast all three races.

Here is the playoff standings entering the second round:

Xfinity Series

The series is off this weekend. The first round of the playoffs continue Sept. 27 at Kansas Speedway.

Two races remain in the round. No driver has clinched a spot in the second round. Connor Zilisch leads the points. Taylor Gray holds the final transfer spot.

Below the cutline are Nick Sanchez (-3 points), Jesse Love (-3), Austin Hill (-16) and Sammy Smith (-24).

Craftsman Truck Series

The Truck Series completes the first round Saturday at New Hampshire. Corey Heim and Layne Riggs have claimed spots in the second round via wins.

Two drivers will be eliminated at New Hampshire. Rajah Caruth is on the cutline. Jake Garcia is 14 points below the cutline. Chandler Smith is 24 points below the cutline.