NASCAR suspends 2 of Denny Hamlin’s pit crew for wheel violation at Bristol

NASCAR suspended two members of Denny Hamlin’s pit crew two races each for a wheel coming off Hamlin’s car last weekend at Bristol.

NASCAR’s rules state that a driver is penalized two laps for a wheel coming off the car on the track and two pit crew members are suspended two races.

Missing the next two races — New Hampshire and Kansas — for Hamlin’s team will be front tire changer Austin Maloney and jackman Joel-Alexandre Bouagnon.

Joe Gibbs Racing has not announced replacements for both crew members for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Hamlin is the points leader entering the second round of the playoffs. He is 26 points above the cutline.