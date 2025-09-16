 Skip navigation
NASCAR suspends 2 of Denny Hamlin’s pit crew for wheel violation at Bristol

  
Published September 16, 2025 07:18 PM

NASCAR suspended two members of Denny Hamlin’s pit crew two races each for a wheel coming off Hamlin’s car last weekend at Bristol.

NASCAR’s rules state that a driver is penalized two laps for a wheel coming off the car on the track and two pit crew members are suspended two races.

Missing the next two races — New Hampshire and Kansas — for Hamlin’s team will be front tire changer Austin Maloney and jackman Joel-Alexandre Bouagnon.

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Say what? Who was that on Ryan Blaney’s radio during Bristol race?
Ryan Blaney’s 4-year-old nephew provided an unexpected pep talk in the final stage at Bristol.

Joe Gibbs Racing has not announced replacements for both crew members for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Hamlin is the points leader entering the second round of the playoffs. He is 26 points above the cutline.