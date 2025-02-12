Wednesday NASCAR schedule at Daytona

NASCAR Cup cars will hit the track Wednesday, Feb. 12 as practice and qualifying get under way for the 67th Daytona 500.

There will be a 10:05 a.m. practice session (coverage on FS1) for the 49 cars trying to make the 40-car field.

The field will be set starting with a single-car qualifying session at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. After 49 drivers make one timed lap in the first round, the 10 fastest advance to the second round.

It won’t be long before cars are on track at Daytona International Speedway and the Daytona 500 takes the green flag.

Only the top two starting spots will be locked in Wednesday. The rest of the starting lineup will be determined by the results of qualifying races Thursday.

Joey Logano won the Daytona 500 pole position last year in what proved to be a good harbinger of his third Cup championship.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Garage open

Cup Series — 6 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Track activity