 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wednesday NASCAR schedule at Daytona

  
Published February 12, 2025 06:00 AM

NASCAR Cup cars will hit the track Wednesday, Feb. 12 as practice and qualifying get under way for the 67th Daytona 500.

There will be a 10:05 a.m. practice session (coverage on FS1) for the 49 cars trying to make the 40-car field.

The field will be set starting with a single-car qualifying session at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. After 49 drivers make one timed lap in the first round, the 10 fastest advance to the second round.

NASCAR: Daytona 500
Daytona 500 primer: What to know about 2025 NASCAR Cup season opener
It won’t be long before cars are on track at Daytona International Speedway and the Daytona 500 takes the green flag.

Only the top two starting spots will be locked in Wednesday. The rest of the starting lineup will be determined by the results of qualifying races Thursday.

Joey Logano won the Daytona 500 pole position last year in what proved to be a good harbinger of his third Cup championship.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Garage open

  • Cup Series — 6 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Track activity

  • 10:05 - 10:55 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1)
  • 4 p.m. — ARCA haulers enter
  • 8:15 - 10 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)