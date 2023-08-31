NASCAR weekend schedule for playoff opener at Darlington Raceway
Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action this weekend at Darlington Raceway.
The Xfinity teams will compete in one of the two remaining regular-season races on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The Cup Series teams will start the playoffs on Sunday evening (6 p.m. ET on USA Network, post-race show on Peacock).
Darlington Raceway Weekend Schedule
Weekend weather
Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and an 11% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 1% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 1% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup Series race.
Friday, Sept. 1
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Saturday, Sept. 2
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series
- 9 a.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 10:35 – 11:05 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
- 11:05 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
- 12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network)
- 1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, MRN)
- 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, Sept. 3
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 3 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 6 p.m. — Cup race (367 laps, 501.32 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)