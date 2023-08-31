 Skip navigation
NASCAR weekend schedule for playoff opener at Darlington Raceway

  
Published August 31, 2023 07:00 AM

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

The Xfinity teams will compete in one of the two remaining regular-season races on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The Cup Series teams will start the playoffs on Sunday evening (6 p.m. ET on USA Network, post-race show on Peacock).

Darlington Raceway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and an 11% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 1% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 1% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup Series race.

Friday, Sept. 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Saturday, Sept. 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:35 – 11:05 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 11:05 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network)
  • 1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, MRN)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 6 p.m. — Cup race (367 laps, 501.32 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)