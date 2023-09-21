 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_bigtalkosund_230920.jpg
And In That Corner ... The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes visit Notre Dame with an unproven quarterback
nbc_pff_ohsnd_230920.jpg
How to watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State on Saturday and the Irish all season: TV, Peacock info for 2023
Josh Hader
Saves and Steals: The Final Stretch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_hatton_230920.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tyrrell Hatton
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fitzpatrick_230920.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Matt Fitzpatrick
nbcs_edge_giants49erspreview_230920.jpg
Why the 49ers should cover against the Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_bigtalkosund_230920.jpg
And In That Corner ... The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes visit Notre Dame with an unproven quarterback
nbc_pff_ohsnd_230920.jpg
How to watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State on Saturday and the Irish all season: TV, Peacock info for 2023
Josh Hader
Saves and Steals: The Final Stretch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_hatton_230920.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tyrrell Hatton
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fitzpatrick_230920.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Matt Fitzpatrick
nbcs_edge_giants49erspreview_230920.jpg
Why the 49ers should cover against the Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR weekend schedule for Texas playoff races

  
Published September 21, 2023 07:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series teams will start the Round of 12, which continues with races at Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Roval.

The Xfinity Series teams will continue the Round of 12 after Justin Allgaier won at Bristol Motor Speedway last week and locked up a spot in the Round of 8.

Texas Motor Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 97 degrees and a 15% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with possible stray showers and thunderstorms. High of 97 degrees and a 15% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with possible stray showers and thunderstorms. High of 95 degrees and a 15% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, Sept. 22

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 1 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 3 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Saturday, Sept. 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10:35 – 11:05 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 11:05 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)