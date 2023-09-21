NASCAR weekend schedule for Texas playoff races

Two of the national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series teams will start the Round of 12, which continues with races at Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Roval.

The Xfinity Series teams will continue the Round of 12 after Justin Allgaier won at Bristol Motor Speedway last week and locked up a spot in the Round of 8.

Texas Motor Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 97 degrees and a 15% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with possible stray showers and thunderstorms. High of 97 degrees and a 15% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with possible stray showers and thunderstorms. High of 95 degrees and a 15% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, Sept. 22

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

1 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Saturday, Sept. 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

10:35 – 11:05 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

11:05 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)

12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity