NASCAR weekend schedule for Watkins Glen International

  
Published August 17, 2023 12:00 PM

Two of the national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend. The Xfinity and Cup teams will race at Watkins Glen International as they take on a second consecutive road course weekend.

The ARCA Menards Series also races at Watkins Glen.

Watkins Glen International Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms early with mostly cloudy skies later in the day. High of 71 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 71 degrees. A 1% chance of precipitation during Cup qualifying. A high of 72 degrees and a 0% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 0% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup Series race.

Friday, Aug. 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 12 – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3 - 4 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series practice (no TV)
  • 4:15 - 4:35 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series qualifying (no TV)
  • 6 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (41 laps, 100.45 miles; FS1, FloRacing, Motor Racing Network)

Saturday, Aug. 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 - 11 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network)
  • 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (82 laps, 200.9 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 20

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (90 laps, 220.5 miles; USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)