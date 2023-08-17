NASCAR weekend schedule for Watkins Glen International
Two of the national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend. The Xfinity and Cup teams will race at Watkins Glen International as they take on a second consecutive road course weekend.
The ARCA Menards Series also races at Watkins Glen.
Watkins Glen International Weekend Schedule
Weekend weather
Friday: Scattered thunderstorms early with mostly cloudy skies later in the day. High of 71 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 71 degrees. A 1% chance of precipitation during Cup qualifying. A high of 72 degrees and a 0% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 0% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup Series race.
Friday, Aug. 18
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 9 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
- 12 – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 3 - 4 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series practice (no TV)
- 4:15 - 4:35 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series qualifying (no TV)
- 6 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (41 laps, 100.45 miles; FS1, FloRacing, Motor Racing Network)
Saturday, Aug. 19
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series
- 9 a.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 10:30 - 11 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
- 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
- 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network)
- 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
- 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (82 laps, 200.9 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, Aug. 20
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 12 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 3 p.m. — Cup race (90 laps, 220.5 miles; USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)